SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man who killed one person and wounded five others when he shot up a Southern California church luncheon last year has been charged with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack, which investigators say was motivated by political hatred of Taiwan. An indictment released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice charges David Chou, of Las Vegas, with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges and obstructing the free exercise of religion with force. Authorities say Chou chained and nailed shut exit doors to the room before opening fire on a May 15, 2022 lunch gathering of older parishioners from the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.