MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a Miami Beach nightclub. Miami Beach police said in a statement that they began receiving reports of shots being fired just before 4 a.m. at the address for the Gala nightclub in the city’s South Beach area. Responding officers said they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. A man and two women were transported to a Miami trauma center, where the man died. The women are expected to recover. Police haven’t reported making any arrests or identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting. Miami Beach has dealt with a spate of weekend shootings in recent months.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.