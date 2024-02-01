BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – An accident involving a Binghan County Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of N 1100 East in Bingham County, south of Goshen.

Idaho State Police reported the male driver of an F-250 pickup was killed in the accident. A female passenger in the pickup and the female deputy in a marked SUV were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

ISP says the factors and dynamics of the accident are under investigation. They said the two in the pickup were not wearing their seatbelts.