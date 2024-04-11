TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A 56-year-old Hagerman man was killed in a crash Thursday on southbound US93 at 51.7 in Jerome County.

According to Idaho State Police, the man was driving southbound in a 2021 Kenworth Propane Truck around 9 a.m. when he failed to maintain his lane and struck a guardrail before the vehicle went off the right shoulder and overturned multiple times.

Police say he succumbed to his injuries at the time of the crash.

The man was wearing his seatbelt.

The immediate area was evacuated, and traffic was rerouted until the scene was declared safe.

The right lane was blocked for 2.5 hours for emergency vehicles to clear the scene. This incident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.