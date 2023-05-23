ROCKLIN, Calif. (AP) — His family says it’s no surprise that Casey Rivara’s final act was one of compassion. When he spotted a mama duck trying to guide her ducklings across a California intersection, Rivara stopped his car and helped them make it to safety. Rivara was walking back to his car when another vehicle struck him last Thursday. The 41-year-old father of two died at the scene. The 17-year-old driver of the car that hit him remained at the scene. Police say she’s unlikely to face charges. Flowers adorned a growing memorial to Rivara at the accident site. Somebody also left several toy rubber ducks.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

