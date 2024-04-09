By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is facing charges after police say he allegedly knocked a woman unconscious after she slapped him for allegedly touching her inappropriately at a downtown Nashville bar last year.

Police said officers responded to Jason Aldean’s Bar on April 30, 2023, to reports of an assault.

The suspect was accused of reaching under a woman’s skirt three times while at the bar. The victim allegedly slapped the suspect in the face in response to the assault.

The suspect then carried the woman off of the stage area and punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious, police said. The victim needed medical treatment due to the assault.

Officers preserved the surveillance video from the bar at the time of the incident. Months later, officers were given another photo by the bar that matched the description of the suspect who was at the bar on Sept. 17 allegedly wearing similar clothes (a red shirt, black Georgia baseball cap, and a gold chain) at the time of the original incident in April.

The report states that officers were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Carlton Golden. Police said Golden matched the original suspect description and still photo from the original video footage on April 30.

Police added he had several incidents ranging from indecent exposure to burglary along with three domestic violence arrests. Golden was arrested on April 8, 2024, for the assault and was charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and sexual battery.

