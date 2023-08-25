BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 44-year-old of Wallowa, Oregon, pleaded guilty to interstate stalking, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

According to court records, between October 7 and December 24, 2020, Joel Waters traveled between Oregon and Idaho to harass and intimidate the victim who was residing in Boise. Waters took dogs from the victim’s home and car, slashed the tires on the victim’s vehicle, set fire to the victim’s residence in Oregon on two occasions, placed a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle, set fire to the victim’s vehicle, and sent the victim numerous harassing emails. Some of Waters’ acts occurred in violation of a civil protection order that the victim had obtained against Waters in Oregon.

Waters is scheduled to be sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye on November 8, 2023, and faces a minimum of one year and up to five years in federal prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Boise Police Department, and the Oregon State Police, which led to the charge.