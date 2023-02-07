PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — An alleged gang member has pleaded not guilty to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang. The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the San Joaquin Valley. 25-year-old Noah David Beard was arraigned Tuesday. He is being held without bail. The public defender’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. Beard’s alleged accomplice remains hospitalized after a gun battle with federal agents last week. Officials say the suspects and members of the victims’ family have a long history of gang violence but the motive for the shooting “is not exactly clear.”