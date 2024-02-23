By Web Staff

KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — Caddo firefighters joined family members Thursday night in rescuing a man trapped for hours in thick mud.

The rescue happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Sungate Drive.

Caddo Fire District 4 firefighters arrived to find the man stuck in the mud from the knees down. He had been in the mudhole in a field for almost two hours.

Capt. Freddie Martin and members of CFD 4 C-Shift immediately began digging him out. They were joined by family members who used hand tools and a tractor as a sling to pull him from the hole without injury.

