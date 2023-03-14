By Carmyn Gutierrez

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man was robbed at a gas station last month in Nashville while he was holding his 6-month-old baby, according to an arrest affidavit.

The report states that a man was leaving the Citgo gas station at 3050 Brick Church Pike around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 13, when he was approached by two suspects in the parking lot. One of the suspects was a juvenile.

The first person to approach was 22-year-old Marquez Davis, who reached into his belt as if he had a gun, according to the report.

The victim was holding his 6-month-old son while Davis began searching his pockets.

Moments later, a juvenile approached and revealed a handgun. Police said the juvenile then began searching the victim’s pockets alongside Davis.

After robbing the victim of his personal belongings, Davis left the scene in a white sedan, and the juvenile drove away in the victim’s vehicle, according to the report.

Davis was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment. He remains in custody on a $132,000 bond.

The juvenile’s identity was not released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



