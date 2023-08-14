MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 45-year-old New Hampshire man will spend at least a year in jail for endangering the life of a newborn baby who was born in a tent in the woods during subfreezing temperatures. The woman who gave birth is the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley. Police say George Theberge was her boyfriend. He pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment. He also got six months behind bars for a probation violation and a drug charge. The mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, has pleaded not guilty to charges of abandoning her son. She awaits trial next year.

