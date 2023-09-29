POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 45-year-old Boise man was sentenced to federal prison for three attempted sex crimes, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Mohammad Ali Alizadah Nawai to 180 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. The crimes reflect Nawai’s attempted transfer of obscene matters to a child under 16 years of age, the attempted production of child pornography, and the attempted persuasion of a child to meet for sexual intercourse. Nawai was convicted during a trial presided over by Judge Winmill, which began on June 20, and concluded with guilty verdicts on June 23.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Nawai communicated with an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old child on an online dating program. The detective was posing as a child to detect and investigate online offenders seeking children. Nawai, after being told the apparent child’s age, requested that the child produce sexually explicit content. Nawai further sent the apparent child obscene materials, which included bestiality and images he represented as child pornography. Nawai also made arrangements to meet the child for sexual intercourse. He traveled from Boise to Rupert on June 23, 2021, where members of the Rupert Police Department promptly arrested him.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit thanked the Rupert Police Department for its efforts, which led to the charges. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Robins and John Shirts.