BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 63-year-old man was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 240 months in federal prison for transporting a child across state lines with the intent to sexually abuse the child, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

Chris Hamburg’s victim appeared in court and gave a victim impact statement.

“You stole every bit of peace and contentment, from my childhood…from my entire life. My struggles continue, daily,” the victim said to Hamburg.

According to court records, in approximately 1990, Hamburg began dating the victim’s mother. Hamburg moved into the family’s Washington residence and shortly thereafter began sexually abusing the victim. The victim was approximately eight or nine years old when the abuse began. Hamburg impregnated the victim when she was 11 years old. After the victim gave birth to a son, Hamburg moved the family to Idaho to avoid contact with child protective services. Hamburg continued to sexually abuse the victim and he impregnated her for a second time. When the victim was 13 years old, she gave birth to a second son.

For over a decade, Hamburg moved the family to various cities in Idaho and Utah. Hamburg sexually abused the victim until she was in her early twenties. In 2021, the victim reported the abuse to the FBI and the Boise Police Department. The FBI obtained a federal warrant to collect Hamburg’s DNA. Paternity testing confirmed that Hamburg fathered the victim’s children.

Hamburg was subject to the penalties and federal sentencing guidelines that were in effect at the time that he committed the crimes.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also sentenced Hamburg to three years of supervised release. During the sentencing hearing, Judge Winmill said, “I would have a hard time coming up with a case that is more horrific than this one.” Hamburg will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of the conviction.

“In this case, the defendant raped and sexually abused a child for over a decade. What he did to the victim is inhuman,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “The strength that the victim showed in reporting this abuse, however, shows the amazing resiliency of the human spirit. I hope that the sentence in this case provides some solace to her and her family. I thank the FBI and the Boise Police Department for their investigation in this case. Together, we stand ready to do all we can to seek justice for survivors of sexual abuse.”

“Our detectives spent a year and a half seeking justice for the victim in this horrific crime and we feel it’s important to commend her for her bravery in coming forward and for her participation in this process. It is a difficult but worthy endeavor,” Boise Police Lieutenant Terry Weir said. “We remind all victims that it’s never too late to report crimes of this nature. Boise Police officers and our Special Victim’s Unit work closely with victim support services at Faces of Hope Victim Center and we are ready and available to do whatever we can to bring some sense of justice to those who have been victimized.”

“The FBI commends the victim’s courage to report Mr. Hamburg’s atrocious crimes. Because of her bravery, he will not have the opportunity to hurt her or another child again,” Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha said. “As a society, we must do all we can to protect our most vulnerable. The FBI and our partners are committed to keeping kids safe and holding those who hurt them accountable.”