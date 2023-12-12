BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 28-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

According to court records, the investigation began in January 2021 when the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a CyberTip involving the social media and messaging application Discord. A CyberTip is a report submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). NCMEC gathers leads and tips regarding suspected online crimes against children and forwards them to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. ICAC determined a Discord account, later identified as belonging to Jordan Brown, had uploaded child pornography.

ICAC obtained a search warrant for the contents of the Discord account and located numerous files of child pornography within the account. ICAC later contacted Brown and interviewed him. During the interview, Brown admitted to receiving and viewing child pornography.

ICAC seized Brown’s cell phone and obtained a search warrant to examine it. During the examination, ICAC located files of child pornography and evidence that Brown had distributed child pornography to others. ICAC also located evidence that Brown had engaged in online conversations with people who appeared to be juveniles.

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also sentenced Brown to ten years of supervised release and ordered Brown to pay $12,000 in restitution to the victims in the images he possessed. Brown will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of the conviction.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigation by the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is a partially federally funded cooperative effort between the state, counties, cities, and the United States to protect children from sexual exploitation and online predators. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kassandra McGrady prosecuted this case.