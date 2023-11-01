POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A man is recovering after being shot in Pocatello Monday night.

The shooting happened at the center street underpass.

Pocatello Police say a fight broke out between two men.

One of them sustained a gunshot wound and is receiving treatment at Portneuf Medical Center.

Pocatello police officers and detectives were on scene Monday night conducting an investigation.

They say there is no danger to the public and more information will be released later.