The man accused of showing his father’s severed head during a politically charged online rant this week first shot the federal worker to death using a handgun he’d bought only a day earlier, the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, district attorney said Friday during a news conference.

Justin Mohn, 32, was arrested hours later Tuesday after breaking into a state National Guard facility about 100 miles away, armed with a 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun that was missing one round, prosecutor Jennifer Schorn said.

Mohn told authorities he’d gone to the military installation “in an effort to mobilize the PA National Guard to raise arms against the federal government,” Schorn said. His father had worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Mohn was being held without bond on charges including murder and abuse of a corpse, state court documents show.

