FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a 20-year-old woman when the SUV she was riding in mistakenly pulled into his rural driveway could face decades in prison at his sentencing. Sixty-six-year-old Kevin Monahan of Hebron, New York, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life for second-degree murder Friday. He was convicted in January for killing Kaylin Gillis last April. She was riding in a caravan of two cars and a motorcycle that pulled into Monahan’s long, winding driveway while her friends were looking for another person’s house. Monahan said the gun went off by accident and he thought his home was “under siege” by intruders.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.