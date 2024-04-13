By Brittany Breeding

KILGORE, Texas (KTBS) — Taylor Swift is a household name – breaking records and selling out shows, but she wasn’t always as well known. A Texas man toured with her at the very beginning and now he’s turned to teaching music.

Ben Clark played banjo for Swift in her early years.

“Taylor had one single out I’d not really heard of her, and I wasn’t particularly interested in going and playing for a teenage girl, let’s just be honest. I had a great job at the time with Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan,” said Clark.

But when he heard she was opening for George Strait’s tour in 2007, he couldn’t say no.

“Over the next three years that I toured with her, she went from this baby opening act with George, barely selling a few T-shirts a night to being the No. 1 selling artist in the world,” said Clark.

Clark’s banjo skills can be heard on Taylor’s Fearless album. Through the years on tour they got close. He said she was like a little sister.

“I would also do her acoustic shows during the week, so we would tour on the weekends on the bus, and then most of the band would go home and myself and a couple other support folks would stay out with Taylor and we would hit all these tiny little listener appreciation shows and promotional shows and little acoustic recordings,” said Clark.

After three years he stopped touring with her. Ten years later in 2019 he decided to start what he calls Cabin Camps – bringing people from across the world together to share the love of bluegrass music.

“We do them all over the United States. Two biggest ones that we do each year are here on our farm outside of Kilgore, one in the spring and one in the fall,” said Clark.

This year’s camp has 33 students.

“So that’s a really good group. As far as the jamming and the atmosphere and all the relationships that are built here,” said Clark.

One traveled all the way from Finland.

“I’m interested in everything about old time, traditional country and Western music and of course bluegrass and you name it, everything,” said Johan Osterbacka.

Clark said this is something he and his team are extremely invested in.

“And I got into teaching because I have a passion for seeing people get it and have a passion for seeing people integrate music into their lives,” said Clark.

So, over three days the participants learn new skills, practice, and bond.

“Because they can only progress so much over three days here with us, but we send them home with is a new excitement of how to get better and to also know what to do to get better,” said Clark.

“I’ve been taking some of Ben’s online classes for a long time and I was like, I haven’t been in a bluegrass setting, so I might as well come out and figure out what it’s like,” said Trevor Bagwell, a camp attendee who plays banjo.

Those who attend said it’s more than just a learning experience, it’s an opportunity to collaborate with those who share the same passions.

“Where I come from I’ve only met like two or three people that play, so it’s awesome that I get to see so many different people just like, love it,” said Bagwell.

“I think the friendship and to meet other people, to share the same joy in music, make new friends, and to improve your skills,” said Osterbacka.

“I love seeing the new folks walk into this because that’s going to be another 40, 50 years of playing this great American music and passing it on to the next generation,” said Clark.

The next Cabin Camp in Kilgore will be in the fall.

