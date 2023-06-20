MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man seving a hit-and-run sentence in a California prison until his release earlier this year remains jailed pending charges after a crash in Minneapolis that killed five young women. Police say a speeding driver blew past a state trooper on Friday night, ran a red light and slammed into the car of the victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Derrick John Thompson of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on Monday. County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office was reviewing the case for a charging decision. Five young women between 17 and 20 years old were killed in the crash. Thousands of mourners attended the young women’s funeral Monday at a mosque in Bloomington.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

