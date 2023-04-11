By Kara Scannell, CNN

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is suing House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, over what the lawsuit describes as a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” the district attorney and interfere in his office’s case against former President Donald Trump.

Bragg is seeking to block a subpoena for testimony from Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor in his office, as well as other demands for “confidential documents and testimony from the district attorney himself as well as his current and former employees and officials.”

“Chairman Jordan’s subpoena is an unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing New York felony criminal prosecution and investigation. As our complaint details, this is an unprecedented, illegitimate interference by Congress that lacks any legal merit and defies basic principles of federalism,” Bragg said in a statement.

Jordan subpoenaed Pomerantz late last week for his role investigating Trump and his business empire — as House Republicans have sought to frame the recent indictment against the former president as politically motivated.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court last week.

