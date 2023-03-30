By WBAL Staff

GERMANTOWN, Maryland (WBAL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Saturday in Germantown after a failed carjacking from a gas station.

According to Montgomery County police, around 4:40 p.m., officers arrived at the Sunoco gas station in the 19200 block of Frederick Road for a reported carjacking. Police said that a man finished pumping gas and, while getting in his car, saw two teenagers running toward him.

The suspects forced the door open, grabbed the victim, and demanded his keys. The victim gave them his keys, and the suspects tried to drive away. They were unable to drive the manual transmission and fled the scene on foot. Around 5 p.m., the teenagers were located in the 19000 block of Frederick Road and led police on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody.

Both are charged as adults with carjacking and conspiracy carjacking and are currently held without bond.

