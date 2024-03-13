BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho House has voted to approve House Bill 613.

It would ban commercial advertising of marijuana in the State of Idaho.

Marijuana has been legalized in some form in most of Idaho’s neighboring states.

It has been advertised on Idaho roadside billboards by Oregon and Washington dispensaries.

Lawmakers say the bill is constitutional because commercial speech that promotes unlawful activities receives no first amendment protections.

The bill now moves over to the Senate.