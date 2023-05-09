LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has thrown out key sections of Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against his former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood. Manson’s suit claimed Wood fabricated public allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship and encouraged other women to do the same. Los Angeles Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed parts of the suit that alleged Wood and another woman used a forged FBI letter to recruit the other women, and gave them a checklist to coach them on what to say about Manson. Manson’s attorney says they plan to immediately appeal the ruling.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.