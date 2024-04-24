By Christian Balderas

MARINA, California (KSBW) — With the support of firefighters from across the Central Coast and Northern California, California Fire Women, hosted its second annual girls firefighting camp in Marina.

The camp is intended to inspire and recruit young female talent and increase the number of women in the field.

Less than 10 percent of all career firefighters are women across the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association.

