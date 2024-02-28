By John MacLauchlan

PARKLAND, Florida (WFOR) — Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were temporarily evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.

The school district said the threat was called in by phone.

As Broward sheriff’s deputies swept the school, the students, all 3,300 of them, were taken to a secure location. Chopper4 over the school spotted a number of them at the school’s athletic field.

Parents were asked not to come to the school to pick up their children.

Nearby Westglades Middle School was placed on a secure lockdown as a precaution.

Around 10:15 a.m., the all clear was given and students and staff were allowed to return.

“Students and staff are returning to their classes. We appreciate everyone’s support during this morning’s evacuation. The safety of our students and staff is always the highest priority and we thank the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their immediate response,” the district said in a statement.

