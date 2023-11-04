LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg’s latest martial arts sparring session sent him to the operating table. The Meta Platforms CEO and mixed martial arts enthusiast posted on social media Friday that he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, or ACLs, while training for a fight early next year. A photo he posted on Instagram shows the tech billionaire and Facebook founder lying in a hospital bed with his left knee elevated, bandaged and fit with a brace. Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grabbed headlines this summer after they seemingly agreed to fight each other, though the billionaire brawl never happened.

