DENVER (AP) — Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace after a dispute he says he had last week with a United Airlines employee over carry-on luggage at the Denver airport. Wayans said on Instagram that a gate agent told him he had too many bags. Though he consolidated his luggage, he says he was toldto gate check his bag anyway. Wayans said he felt harassed, took his ticket and began walking onto the plane. A subsequent United statement said a customer who was told to gate check his bag “pushed past” an employee while trying to board a flight. A police citation says Wayans must appear in court next month.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.