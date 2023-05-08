ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – On side-by-side fields Monday afternoon, the Marsh Valley Eagles secured a pair of district titles, as the Eagles defeated the Snake River Panthers in both baseball and softball to secure conference championships.

On the baseball diamond, crooked numbers provided all of the offense. Snake River jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Marsh Valley put together a five-run rally in the third to grab a 5-3 advantage, winning by the same score.

As for the softball battle, the bats were alive and well. It was back-and-forth on the scoreboard early on, until the Eagles scored 15 runs in the span of three innings, eventually winning 18-8.

Next up, Marsh Valley advances to the 3A state tournament in both sports. The baseball team heads to Nampa while the softball will either play at home or in Blackfoot.

As for Snake River, both Panther teams go to 3A regional play-in games Thursday at the Blackfoot Athletics Complex. The baseball squad faces South Fremont while the softball team squares off with Teton.