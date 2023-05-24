NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marsh Valley Eagles’ baseball team are back to back state champions.
Stanton Howell came up clutch with a walk off RBI single in a 5-4 victory over Kimberly.
The Eagles finished their season with just one loss on the season, ending with a record of 24-1.
