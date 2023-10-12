SAINT ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marsh Valley Eagles have their first win of the season, and they got it done Thursday night on the road in Saint Anthony for a 31-14 victory against South Fremont.

The Cougars struck first after a high snap on a punt attempt gave South the ball at the one-yard line in the first quarter. On the very next play, Bryce Johnson ran the ball into the end zone for a 6-0 lead.

But the second quarter is when the Eagles soared. Marsh Valley got on the board with a field goal, and later in the quarter, Keaton Belnap heaved a ball to Kaden Hansen for a touchdown, putting the Eagles up 10-6 at halftime.

Marsh Valley pulled away in the second half to ultimately pick up the seven-point victory.

Next up, Marsh Valley ends its regular season with a matchup at American Falls while South Fremont faces Sugar-Salem in Sugar City.