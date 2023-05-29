The Eagles edged out the Rebels 5-3 in game one and took them down 10-6 in game two.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Marsh Valley’s legion baseball team swept the Pocatello Rebels in their series opener on Saturday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.