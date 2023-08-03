POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you’re out shopping for school supplies for your student this year, the Marshall Public Library staff hopes you’ll consider picking up a few extra items for students in need.
The staff at the library are collecting general toiletry items and school supplies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 supply pantry.
From August 4 through September 9, library staff will be collecting:
Toiletry items:
- Shampoo
- Soap
- Shaving gel
- Lotion
- Deodorant
- Towels/ Washcloths
- Disposable razors
- Combs
- Feminine hygiene products
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
School supplies:
- Pencils
- Notebook
- Paper
- Folders
- Pens
- Crayons
- Watercolor sets
- Highlighters
- Markers
- Colored pencils
- Rulers
“Every item donated makes a difference for kids who need just a little extra assistance to succeed in school,” Marshall Public Library Public Services Supervisor Amy Campbell said. “We’re fortunate because people in Pocatello are always generous about helping each other.”
New and unopened goods will be accepted at the library’s first-floor checkout desk, 113 South Garfield Avenue.
For more information on the programs and services available at the Marshall Public Library, visit HERE.
