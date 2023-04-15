POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Marshall Public Library (MPL) is celebrating National Gardening Day by giving out free seed packets. The Seed Library is a collection of open-pollinated and heirloom seeds (vegetables, herbs and flowers) community members can plant at home.

The Seed Library was made possible this year with a donation of seed packets from Snake River Seed Cooperative and seeds purchased from local greenhouses. Limited one seed packet per person. Seeds are available starting Friday, April 14 for National Gardening Day (while supplies last).

“We are excited to offer our community members a chance to grow their garden utilizing the Seed Library. Every library is unique, and MPL focuses on sharing resources and seeds for gardening,” Reference Librarian Kristy Lyon said. “So, come in, check out a book on gardening and take home some seeds. Let’s get growing!”

If you have any questions about the Seed Library, contact Kristy Lyon at 208-232-1263.