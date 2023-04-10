By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have not publicly confirmed that they are a couple, but, according to Martha Stewart, they are together.

The doyenne of domesticity posted a photo of herself with the pair on her legacy verified Instagram account, writing in the caption that real estate agent Muffin Dowdle “dropped by” with the actors.

“They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford,” the caption on the photo with Stewart, Davidson an Wonders read. “I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple!”

Davidson and Wonders have been seen publicly out together in recent months. The two worked on the 2022 thriller horror film “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

Stewart has known Davidson for years, noting during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in October 2022 that she and Davidson were both present at the 2015 “Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber.”

Stewart also talked about the internet floating the idea that she should date Davidson.

“He’s dated so many women,” Stewart said on the show. “I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good. And he’s sort of cute.”

