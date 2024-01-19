IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet held by the Idaho Falls African American Alliance is Friday.

Porter House Inc. President David Porter said holding events like this is important.

“It’s very important because part of the idea behind owning our past is realizing this that occured. Some are unpleasant, and some are bad, but we must acknowledge those first as we plan our future,” Porter said.

Porter said if everyone focuses on being a good neighbor, soon we’d have an entire community, town, city and then country who gets along.

“We can certainly disagree on things, but the idea is it should be based on ideas that won’t cause us to separate,” he said.