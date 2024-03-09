By BERNIE WILSON

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cam Martin made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left, Max Rice heaved in a highlight-reel 3-pointer from about 40 feet earlier in overtime and Boise State stunned No. 21 San Diego State 79-77 on Friday night to keep alive its chances of sharing the Mountain West title.

Rice, the son of coach Leon Rice, hobbled off with what appeared to be a knee injury with 8:49 left in regulation but later returned. With the shot clock winding down, he heaved in a long 3-pointer to give BSU a 77-72 lead with 1:58 to go.

The Aztecs tied it with a shot off a rebound by Micah Parrish and a 3-pointer by Darrion Trammell. Martin was fouled and made both shots for the lead. He then blocked a desperation heave by Trammell at the buzzer to silence the crowd at Viejas Arena and send his teammates onto the court in celebration.

The Broncos (22-9, 13-5) need Utah State to lose to New Mexico on Saturday to earn a share of the title with the Aggies and the winner of Nevada-UNLV game. The Aggies have already earned at least a share of the title after being picked ninth in the preseason conference poll.

Roddie Anderson III scored 16 points, including a short jumper to send it to overtime, while Tyson Degenhart had 14 and Rice, O’Mar Stanley and San Diegan Chibuzo Agbo had 10 apiece.

Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points for the Aztecs but was held scoreless in the final 13 minutes of regulation and in overtime. Lamont Butler scored 13, Micah Parrish 12 and Trammell 11.

The Aztecs (22-9, 11-7) were denied their first perfect home season since 1966-67, finishing 14-1.

SDSU twice had 10-point leads in regulation before the Broncos rallied.

Butler made a layup for a 70-67 lead with 1:10 to go before Agbo, who played at San Diego’s St. Augustine High, hit a corner 3-pointer to tie it with 52 seconds left. Butler made both ends of a one-and-one but then missed the front end with 31.1 seconds left and Roddie Anderson III hit a short jumper to send it to overtime.

Boise State: The Broncos have won six of the last seven games against BSU.

San Diego State: The Aztecs were coming off a 62-58 loss at UNLV in which they shot only 28.1%. They started off cold Friday night but finished at 44.8%

Both teams will find out after Saturday’s final league games what seed they will be for next week’s conference tournament in Las Vegas.

