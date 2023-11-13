NEW YORK (AP) — Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge and former president Donald Trump’s oldest sister, has died at the age of 86. She became an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 1974 and was nominated to the Federal District Court in New Jersey by former President Ronald Reagan. She was later elevated to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit by former President Bill Clinton. She retired in 2019. The news was confirmed by a judicial official who spoke on condition of anonymity because Barry’s death hadn’t been announced publicly by either the court or Trump’s family.

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press

