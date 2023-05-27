TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are gathered for the relentless weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government’s plans to change the legal system in the country. The mass protests entered their 21st week. This week’s rallies come days after Netanyahu’s coalition of ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist parties passed a new two-year budget. The main protest took place in Tel Aviv, drawing thousands of flag-waving protesters. Organizers of grassroot protests bill them as a movement to save democracy. They say the government’s plans to weaken the Supreme Court would destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and compromise Israeli democracy. Proponents say the measures are needed to rein in an overzealous Supreme Court.

