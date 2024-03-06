BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House lawmakers have approved a proposal that would limit how long homeless people can stay in emergency state shelters. The system is straining under an influx of homeless migrants. The bill passed Tuesday and now heads to the Senate. The state would limit the maximum stay to nine months with an additional three months for those employed or enrolled in a job training program under the bill. Pregnant women and people with disabilities, among other conditions, would be eligible for 12 consecutive months regardless of their employment status. Massachusetts isn’t alone in grappling with ways to limit how long homeless people can stay in shelters.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.