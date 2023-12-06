WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a driver in a suburb of Boston crashed into at least two individuals and a police officer before stealing a police car, fleeing the scene and then crashing the cruiser. Police say they arrested the suspect after a foot pursuit. Officials have not released the name of the male suspect. The first crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in Waltham, Massachusetts, about 10 miles west of Boston. A spokesperson for National Grid said workers on a utility crew were struck by the vehicle and at least three team members were injured.

