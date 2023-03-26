BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police is on scene of a blocking crash on southbound I15 at milepost 95, near Blackfoot. All southbound lanes are blocked. Traffic is being diverted southbound at mileposts 98 and 108. Please use alternative routes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.