POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Three Master Iconographers are in east Idaho this week, touching up artwork at The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello.

They are working on St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church in Sandy, Utah, and were able to make the trip to Pocatello to touch up some of the work they did in 2015, when the entire church was remodeled.

Dr. George Kordis heads up the remodels. He has been painting icons for almost 50 years. It’s labor intensive. with hand-drawn scenes in charcoal filled with multiple layers of hand-mixed paints.

Father Constantine Zozos explains a bit more about the unique church and the purpose of iconography.

“This is one of the most unique orthodox churches in the Mountain West, although now with St.Anna, they’ll be they’ll be just as beautiful down there. And it’s not about beauty. It’s about the theology and these within the work. But then they write these beautiful icons.”

The trio will head back to Utah soon to continue working on St. Anna’s.