LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County released audio of 911 calls from a deadly August wildfire late Thursday in response to a public record request from The Associated Press. The 911 audio adds another layer to what is known about the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, illustrating some of the chaos and fear that residents experienced as they tried to reach safety. Maui County released a two-hour batch of audio covering the time when the fire was spreading through the town in response to the AP’s request. At least 98 people died in the Aug. 8 fire and more than 2,000 structures were destroyed, most of them homes.

