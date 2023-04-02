By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen won the Australian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second in an incident-packed race in Melbourne on Sunday.

In a chaotic race which featured three red flags, the race finished under a safety car and amid confusion.

The Dutchman fell behind to Mercedes duo George Russell and Hamilton at the very start of the race but went on to secure his first win in Australia, dominating before a complicated, controversial finale.

