BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Broadband’s impact on Idaho’s labor market – including how many Idahoans work in the industry, how much they are paid, the number of Idaho companies that install broadband, and the impact of broadband jobs on Idaho’s economy – will be the focus of a May 9 webinar hosted by the Idaho Department of Labor.

South central Idaho labor economist Seth Harrington will present on the topic. The webinar is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to noon (MDT) over Zoom.

“This industry has large implications on Idaho’s economic future, and rural America. Seeing broadband as a utility, not as a service, is an important lens to look at the issue through,” Harrington said. “Increasing access to people in rural Idaho will help level the playing field and bring economic opportunity to all.”

Harrington has a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Brigham Young University-Idaho. Prior to joining the department, he interned with the BYU-Idaho Research and Business Development Center, the Washington State Employment Securities Department and The Indra Foundation located in Nepal.

Registration for the May 9 webinar is available here. Viewers can watch previous webinars in our series here.