BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Governor Brad Little proclaimed May to be Wildfire Awareness Month, calling on all Idahoans to prepare for the threat wildfire represents to families and communities.

With fire season quickly approaching, there’s no better time for all Idahoans to learn about protecting their homes, families and property from the effects of wildfire.

The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is doing its part in getting the fire prevention word out by participating in many wildfire preparedness events across the state. Additionally, the agency’s website offers detailed information about fire prevention, defensible space strategies, and wildfire preparedness.

“Educating the public about what actions they can take to reduce unwanted human caused fires and increase their wildfire resilience is a top priority,” Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller said. “Once started, fires don’t recognize fence lines or jurisdictional boundaries. Fire will race across the landscape without regard for what lies in its path. This is why it’s critical for folks to do their part to prevent unwanted human-caused fires and prepare for fire in advance.”

Increasing the survivability of homes and property in areas prone to wildfire requires coordinated education and collaborative mitigation efforts. IDL has partnered with Idaho Firewise, a non-profit dedicated to helping Idahoans make their homes and landscaping fire resilient.

According to the Idaho Firewise Executive Director, Ivy Dickinson, creating defensible space around homes and utilizing fire-resistant landscape design principles should be a high priority for all who live in Idaho.

“Defensible space is the area between a structure and the wildland area that, under normal conditions, creates a buffer to slow or halt the spread of wildfire to a structure,” Dickinson said. “It can help protect a home from igniting due to direct flame, windborne embers or radiant heat.”

Wildfires also impact or threaten many of Idaho’s pristine and treasured recreational spots. As a member of the Recreate Responsibly Idaho coalition, IDL helps remind the public how to be good stewards.

“We want the legacy of our natural resources to last for many generations and that takes all of us to be personally responsible for fire safety this summer,” Miller said.