IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – A local high school is using the ‘The Force’ to teach students about force – Newton’s laws, to be exact.
White Pine STEM Academy held their May the Fourth kickball game Thursda0y.
It was high school students versus teachers in the physics learning activity.
“We came up with [Newton’s] first, second, and third laws – forces. So it’s ‘May the Fourth be with you.’ We’re geeking out here, and we’re super excited to have staff versus students,” said Heather Smith, Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator at White Pine.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.