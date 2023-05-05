IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – A local high school is using the ‘The Force’ to teach students about force – Newton’s laws, to be exact.

White Pine STEM Academy held their May the Fourth kickball game Thursda0y.

It was high school students versus teachers in the physics learning activity.

“We came up with [Newton’s] first, second, and third laws – forces. So it’s ‘May the Fourth be with you.’ We’re geeking out here, and we’re super excited to have staff versus students,” said Heather Smith, Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator at White Pine.