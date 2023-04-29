SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – With the warmer weather, it’s time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.

Anglers will have approximately 3,500 freshly stocked rainbow trout to catch at area fishing holes in May.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho, visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a current copy of the Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.