POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s mayor responds to silent protesters with signs at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Public comment on non-agenda items has been removed from city council meetings, and some residents showed up to respond to the decision.

Heather Dissolken of Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E., gave reasons on why she was there.

“I believe that the council has the authority as the rule making, the legislative branch of city government, that they could go in and make it a policy to make public comment a permanent part of the agenda if they so chose to,” Dissolken said. “So I’m hoping that the council members will see that the community is very upset about this and that they if the mayor is not willing to reverse that, they will consider exercising the authority that the people have given.”

Mayor Brian Blad responded with a written statement Friday.

“Since the city council and I cannot respond to items brought forward from this 15 minute item on a city council agenda, I felt it best to remove the item.”

He also says there are other options to engage with the city council either by calling, emailing or scheduling an appointment with them.

City spokeswoman Marlise Irby says the decision to remove public comments from council agendas is permanent.