IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Thursday was a big day at the Idaho Falls City Hall. Mayor Rebecca Casper presented her Mayor’s Choice Awards to six outstanding members of the community.

In order (as they appear from left to right), this year’s recipients are:

Charles Hale – Community Enrichment Award

Holly Gregson – Community Empowerment Award

Greg Hansen aka Idaho Falls Superfan – Community Spirit Award

Michelle Ball – Community Education Award

Josh Johnson – Community Service Award

Arthur Kull – Community Contribution Award

Before the award hand off, she gave an endearing speech about each recipient and why they were selected.

Charles Hale was given the Community Enrichment Award for his inspiring triumph over adversity and active service at the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

“Just 5 years ago, Charles Hale walked the streets of Idaho Falls as a citizen and a member of our homeless community,” Mayor Casper said. “The once successful community programmer fell into addiction and dared to walk through the doors of the Idaho Falls rescue mission. He overcame his addictions and he got a job in our community and he wanted to give back.”

Holly Gregson earned the Community Empowerment Award by providing leadership and direction for at-risk youth through her boxing club.

“Parents of youth in Holly’s program know her as someone who will stop whatever she’s doing to help one of these kids in need,” the mayor said. “They also describe her love for the youth at Razor’s Edge and how she sees them as our community’s future leaders.”

Greg Hansen was chosen to receive the Community Spirt Award for his unwavering display of sportsmanship and dedication to the city.

“If you’ve ever been to an Idaho Falls High School Tigers sporting event, chances are you’ve seen Greg Hansen who is also known as Idaho Falls Superfan,” she said. “Greg is a part of Idaho Falls High School tradition. He’s always cheering on the Tigers or the Idaho Falls Bandits at the top of his lungs.”

Michelle Ball won the Community Education Award for years of dedication to education in Idaho Falls. Her efforts have led her to spearhead the growth of Alturas International Academy, one of the city’s largest charter schools.

“I will say that Michelle’s academic prowess is truly remarkable,” Mayor Casper said. “For 40 years, Michelle has served her community — our community — as an educator.”

Josh Johnson received the Community Service Award for his continued acts of selfless service.

“Josh Johnson is someone who’s always looking beyond himself and lifting up those around him, especially when they’re in need,” Mayor Casper said.

Arthur Kull was chosen by the mayor to recieve the Community Contribution Award for his commitment to bettering lives through the arts.

“Arthur’s persistent efforts illuminate the path toward positive change, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of the communities and community members that are grateful recipients of his generosity,” she said. “In a world often in need, Arthur remains a steadfast advocate for compassion.”

To read more about the Mayor’s Choice Award recipients, visit the city’s website.

In addition to the choice awards, the council conducted a swearing-in ceremony for their newly elected members. They are Kirk Larsen, John Radford and Michelle Ziel-Dingman.

Each member solemnly swore to support the Constitution of the United States, obey the laws and ordinances of the city and faithfully perform the duties of council member.

With the reception of these three council members, came a send off for Councilman Thomas Hally. He has been serving the city for 20 years.

Mayor Casper awarded him with his city council plaque, nameplate, and a special pin representing his decades of service. PJ Holm with Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation also made a surprise dedication.

“The new pavilion at Pine Crest Golf Course, which has been built in memory of many loyal golf patrons over the years, will feature something brand new,” Holm said. “It will be featuring the Tom Hally tournament scoreboard in fitting testimony to your enduring dedication to both the game and to this community.”